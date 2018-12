Davido has now reacted to the after s*x leaked video of Peruzzi and a Unilag slayqueen.The video which is currently going viral on twitter has been seen by Davido and he has reacted to it on his insta-story. Davido was seen laughing at Peruzzi as he mentioned that …via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2rxxqu1 Get more Nigeria Entertainment News