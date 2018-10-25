Following the trending video of Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s song, Fever which featured his ‘best friend’, Tiwa Savage as his video vixen, a Nigerian lady has declared her want for the singer.
Dauntlessly taking to her Twitter page, the lady doesn’t seem to care about the reactions that’ll follow as she declared …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2O3Dy6b
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Dauntlessly taking to her Twitter page, the lady doesn’t seem to care about the reactions that’ll follow as she declared …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2O3Dy6b
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]