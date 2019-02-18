Metro “If You Like Insult Me And My Father Till 2023” – Atiku’s Daughter – Nairaland

#1
PDP’s Presidential candidate Atiku’s daughter, Asamau Atiku Abubakar who reacted to claims by the APC that PDP controls INEC, has stated that if they like, they should insult her and her father till 2023.

Asamau who stated that the blackmail against the PDP by the APC, will not work …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Gv6a8X

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top