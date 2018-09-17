Head of Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle has, in a response to a tweet, said that the Nigerian Police Force is one of the best in Africa.
Shogunle had been criticised by @segalink, who spearheaded the #EndSARS campaign on social media, for saying the Force’s ceremonial uniform is the best in Nigeria.
