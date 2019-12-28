The police officer who killed a fan of Nigerian singer, Wizkid real name, Ayodeji Balogun has been identified and arrested.
The Police officer, Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi, was arrested after he shot and killed Ramon Babatunde Ramon, who was coming from Wizkid’s concert in …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2rzhrPJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Police officer, Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi, was arrested after he shot and killed Ramon Babatunde Ramon, who was coming from Wizkid’s concert in …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2rzhrPJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]