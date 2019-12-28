Entertainment “Policeman Who Shot Wizkid’s Fan Dead Has Been Arrested” – Ruggedman Gives Update – Naijaloaded

The police officer who killed a fan of Nigerian singer, Wizkid real name, Ayodeji Balogun has been identified and arrested.

The Police officer, Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi, was arrested after he shot and killed Ramon Babatunde Ramon, who was coming from Wizkid’s concert in …

