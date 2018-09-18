Olugbenga Abiodun aka DJ Olu, was sadly found dead in his car alongside his friend, Chime, in October last year.
In a tweet posted today, Davido who was one of Olu’s closest friends, said Olu took a part of him when he died …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NuwBKW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a tweet posted today, Davido who was one of Olu’s closest friends, said Olu took a part of him when he died …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NuwBKW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]