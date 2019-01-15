Entertainment 10 Years Challenge: Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying About Bobrisky’s Throw Back Pictures – Naijaloaded

#1
Internet sensation and cross dresser. Bobrisky, Born Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju has got fans talking with his throw back picture as a part of the ongoing 10 years challenge on social media.

Some reacted by saying that the 27 years old highly controversial personality …


via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2ClfOXi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top