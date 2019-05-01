About half the people in the world get, have gotten, or will get their period at some point in their lives. But despite how normal menstruation is, it can still be a confusing topic.
There’s a lot of false information floating around, perpetuated by urban myths and outdated advice from …
Read more via HelloGiggles http://bit.ly/2V41Zc5
There’s a lot of false information floating around, perpetuated by urban myths and outdated advice from …
Read more via HelloGiggles http://bit.ly/2V41Zc5
Last edited by a moderator:[29]