The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) alongside other officials of the Federal Government have received a new batch of 116 returnees at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.
The returnees arrived at around 12:40 a.m on Wednesday aboard …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Dl705S
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The returnees arrived at around 12:40 a.m on Wednesday aboard …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Dl705S
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]