Metro 116 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) alongside other officials of the Federal Government have received a new batch of 116 returnees at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

The returnees arrived at around 12:40 a.m on Wednesday aboard …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Dl705S

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top