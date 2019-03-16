Libya has on Thursday night, deported another batch of 174 Nigerians stranded in the North African country.
The deportees were received at the cargo wing of the Lagos international airport by officials of National Emergency Management Agency. The coordinator of NEMA’s …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OcA9DS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The deportees were received at the cargo wing of the Lagos international airport by officials of National Emergency Management Agency. The coordinator of NEMA’s …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OcA9DS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]