Metro 120,000 Anambra pupils enjoy school feeding – The Nation Nigeria

About 120,000 pupils in Anambra State have benefited from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Investment, Mrs. Chinwe Iwuchukwu, has said.

Iwuchukwu, who spoke yesterday in Awka at a one-day Linkage and Reorientation Workshop for cooks and farmers, …



