JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro 123 Northerners detained after entering Lagos [Photos] - Daily Post

#1
One hundred and twenty three petty traders from Northern part of the country have been detained by the Lagos State government.

It confirmed the arrest on its verified Twitter handle n Friday.
Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce, Yinka Egbeyemi, said a trailer conveying them was intercepted after a security alert from the public.

hausa.PNG

read more
 
[36]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top