In this interview with ENIOLA AKINKUOTU, businessman, Anthony Okolie, speaks on his 10-week ordeal in the custody of the Department of State Services after purchasing a Sim card that was once used by Hanan, the daughter of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)
There are online reports about your ordeal in the custody of the Department of State Services. Can you narrate in detail what happened?
In December 2018, I bought a SIM card, I registered and started using it. I did not buy it from a third party. I bought the SIM pack from the roadside and I was issued a receipt. I registered the SIM and my biometric data was captured.
