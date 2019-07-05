JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro 125 looters arrested in Lagos, IGP orders security beef-up at embassies - Pm News

No fewer than 125 looters have been arrested by the police in Lagos in connection with destruction of properties owned by South Africans in the wake of Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has also ordered water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country
p.PNG


[68]
