Sixteen celebrity babies are on their way in 2019. Links to announcements, Instagram posts of the soon-to-be-moms and dads.
One of the unborn babies already has 63k followers on Instagram. There were so many celebrity babies born in 2018, and 2019 promises even more famous births. …
via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2A5p8hQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
One of the unborn babies already has 63k followers on Instagram. There were so many celebrity babies born in 2018, and 2019 promises even more famous births. …
via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2A5p8hQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[20]