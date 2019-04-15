A 17-year-old boy identified as Aliyu and his 15-year-old fiancée, Aisha, have released their prewedding pictures ahead of their wedding, next week, in #Sokoto.
According to inside reports, Aliyu is following his family tradition of marrying early. . It’s gathered that male children of his family marry at the …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2PbGakt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to inside reports, Aliyu is following his family tradition of marrying early. . It’s gathered that male children of his family marry at the …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2PbGakt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]