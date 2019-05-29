One Murtala Mode has been arrested by the Sokoto State police, following the confession of some of his students that he has serially raped them at their Almajiri school in Arkilla.
The victims, aged between 4 and 15, also said the teacher collects money from some external homosexual clients …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/30TGSZp
