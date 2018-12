Cardi B, turned heads as she stormed the stage to perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in a revealing gold fringed co-ords on Friday night. The 26-year-old rapper and mother of one showed off her incredible body and her washboard abs in the statement gold crop top, which she matched with....Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2FVCWAD Get more Nigeria Entertainment News