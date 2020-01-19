ABUJA: Nineteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel from the high seas off the western coast of Africa last month, have been released while one died in their captivity , according to the Indian mission here.
Twenty Indian crew members were kidnapped from the …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/38lYDDg
Get more World News
Twenty Indian crew members were kidnapped from the …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/38lYDDg
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]