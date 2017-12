A page of a secret diary kept by the Chibok girls during their captivity. PHOTO: ADAOBI TRICIA NWAUBANI/THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION

According to the report, to force the girls to study the teachings of Islam, the guards gave them flimsy notepads, some with cartoon characters on the cover, for transcribing recitations from the Quran. The girls were accustomed to copying lessons verbatim from the blackboard. Here, under the watchful eyes of violent captors, they turned the notebooks into diaries, to tell their own stories.



“We were hoping that we would eventually be released,” Adamu said. Or if they died, that the diaries might someday be found. “We wanted the world to see what we witnessed,” she said.