Politics $2.6b London-Paris Club cash: Governors face fresh probe – The Nation Nigeria

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is considering the probe of some state governors for allegedly diverting fees meant for payment to consultants who assisted states on the London-Paris Club loan refund.

Some states may not be able to access the last tranche of refund of …



Read more via The Nation Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PXsOqS

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top