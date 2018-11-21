Business 20 insurance firms pay N77bn claims to Nigerians in Q3 – BusinessDay

Nigerian listed insurers are paying more claims due to exposure to the oil and gas sector which should help bolster confidence in insurers by customers.

Of the N77.16 billion claims expenses incurred by 20 insurers in the third quarter (Q3) of 2018, life business made up …



