Business FG threatens to dump DISCOs over inefficiency – Businessday NG

#1
Federal government on Wednesday threatened to dump the power distribution companies over epileptic power supply, blaming current epileptic power supply on the inability of distribution companies DISCOs to distribute stranded power

The Minister, while lamenting that federal government has injected as much as N1.74tr to help the distribution …

power section.JPG

Read more via Businessday NG – https://ift.tt/2SHP2BQ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top