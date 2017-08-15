As Nigerian students come to grips with the new ASUU strike and many other challenges, the new ranking of top 800 universities in the world comes as an added blow. To be fair, the 2017 edition of the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), was a disaster for African universities as a whole, with zero entries in the top 800. The American, European and Asian institutions stay at the top of the tree. This is a reminder that Universities are suppose to be a centre of excellence for research and not just an extension of secondary schools. Research and ideas should be a core principle.