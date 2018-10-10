Politics 2019: Afenifere Leaders Meet Obasanjo Behind Closed-Doors – Channels Television

#1
Some leaders of the Yoruba Socio-Political Group Afenifere recently met with Former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors.

The meeting lasted for about two hours. The spokesperson for the group, Yinka …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2CArS9z

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top