Politics 2019: Delta Igbo community’s endorsement excites Ifeanyi Okowa | TODAY.NG

#1
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed gratitude to the Igbo community in the state for the trust and confidence reposed in him that prompted his endorsement for the second term in office.

Speaking at the occasion of the Igbo Cultural Day Celebration organised by Ohanaeze …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2A82x4v

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top