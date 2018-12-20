The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has donated N570million for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general elections.
This is the first public donation to President Buhari’s campaign. Buhari is yet to formally launch his …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Aaa5mT
Get More Nigeria Political News
This is the first public donation to President Buhari’s campaign. Buhari is yet to formally launch his …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Aaa5mT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]