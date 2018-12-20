Politics 2019: Fertiliser Producers Donate N570m For Buhari’s Campaign – Nairaland

#1
The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has donated N570million for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This is the first public donation to President Buhari’s campaign. Buhari is yet to formally launch his …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Aaa5mT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top