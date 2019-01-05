Wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano has said that she would build more houses for indigent women in Anambra State in 2019.
Mrs. Obiano who has become popular for the building of free bungalows with water facilities for indigent women in …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Rv8su4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mrs. Obiano who has become popular for the building of free bungalows with water facilities for indigent women in …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Rv8su4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]