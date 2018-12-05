Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday began a door-todoor campaign for the 2019 presidential election in two suburbs of Abuja.
The Vice President was at Nyanya and Karu areas where he met with residents in their homes to sell the achievements of the government and sought …
