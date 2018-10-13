Politics 2019: PDP launches operation deliver your ward – Newtelegraph

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given a marching order to members of its Board of Trustees (BoT) to deliver their ward to the party in the 2019 presidential election and be rewarded.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Urge Secondus, at a meeting on Thursday night between the BoT members …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PxsxeT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top