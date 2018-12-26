Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that the present administration has brought so much hardship on Nigerians. He called on Nigerians to ensure the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019. Saraki spoke Tuesday during a programme aired on four Radio stations, …
