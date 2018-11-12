Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday promised to partner with technology sector to solve social issues such as creation of employment opportunity, mentoring, entrepreneurship, education, health, transportation and improve the revenue profile of the government if voted …
