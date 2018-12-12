The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.
Abubakar, a former vice president, gave the call after signing the Peace Accord in Abuja, as was disclosed by his spokesperson, Paul …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RTmySN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Abubakar, a former vice president, gave the call after signing the Peace Accord in Abuja, as was disclosed by his spokesperson, Paul …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RTmySN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]