A twenty-five year-old preacher in Benin Republic, Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni, has declared that she is God. According to her, her mission on earth is to defeat the devil. She is said to call herself ‘Perfect’ and ‘God’s Holy Spirit’, has also ordained her partner, Pope Christopher XVIII. Her church has been expelled from the Benin community of churches because of their extreme theologies. Recently, five members of the church suffocated to death after they were asked to lock themselves up inside a sealed room with burning incense while praying for deliverance. The Church’s spokesman Cardinal Cesaire Agossa who has continued to defend Tchranvoukinni, insists that she is a divine messenger. “People do not understand that the Holy Spirit Creator of Heaven and Earth uses the body of Perfect as its temple. Her mission is to end the reign of Beelzebub, to succeed in exterminating sorcery and all evil spirits that prevent mankind from developing.”