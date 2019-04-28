Entertainment 2face Idibia Surprises His First Daughter On Her 13th Birthday In The U.S. – Nairaland

#1
Legendary singer, 2face Idibia’s first daughter, Ehi became a teenager yesterday, April 27th when she turned 13.

The proud dad surprised her as she celebrated with few friends and family in the U.S. where she lives with her mum, Pero. ...



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WbEaLZ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top