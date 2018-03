Globacom have launched new set of data plans for heavy download internet users . This new data plan features a 180GB data at the rate of N20,000 which is very suitable for firms , cyber cafe and other organisations that requires heavy data .



BELOW ARE LIST OF THE NEW GLO DATA PLAN



2GB FOR N500.

4GB FOR N1000.

9.5GB FOR N2000.

24GB FOR N4000.

30GB FOR N5000.

55GB FOR N8000.

75GB FOR N10,000.

180GB FOR 20,000.



HOW TO GET THIS DATA PLANS .

Just Dial *777# and follow the prompt .

