At least three persons have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate clashes between rival cult groups in Lagos State. The two incidents occurred on Olorunfunmi Street, Oworonshoki and Muri Ojora Street, Amukoko, respectively. It was gathered that one Bayo Morebise, aged 37, was killed in the Oworonshoki clash, while 28-year-old Lekan Makinde and one other, identified as Area, were butchered to death in Amukoko during the melee. A resident of Amukoko told Punch that many people were injured while scampering for safety. In the Oworonshoki incident, which occurred on Saturday, it was gathered that the timely intervention of the operatives attached to the anti-crime patrol team of the Oworonshoki Police Station curbed the situation. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed Morebise’s killing, saying the case was under investigation. “The Amukoko case was also a cult clash. One person died, while a suspect, 32-year-old Ndubuisi Afam, was arrested and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation,” she added.