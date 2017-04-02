Three suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers on Sunday blew themselves up while attempting to invade Maiduguri, Borno state. The bombers detonated the explosive vests strapped around their bodies, an official said. He stated that two of the suicide bombers tried to make entry into the city through Muna Garage, a popular bus station along Maidugurui-Gamboru road. However, they could not advance far into the town before some local security operatives spotted them. The bombers immediately detonated themselves to avoid being caught. No one but the two attackers died, an official said. Borno police spokesman, Victor Isuku, said another lone suicide bomber blew himself up at the same time at a different location in the area. The bomber attempted to attack civilians but was prevented by security operatives. He ended up killing himself and injuring a civilian.