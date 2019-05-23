3 Tips for Pitching Investors Your Big Idea (60-Second Video) – Entrepreneur

The more you say, the more fodder there is for doubt, so be clear and concise with your pitch and your answers.
Investors generally want to put money behind people just as much as their ideas. They often look for a confident, strategic leader who knows …
Read more via Entrepreneur http://bit.ly/2M3he0S
Investors generally want to put money behind people just as much as their ideas. They often look for a confident, strategic leader who knows …
Read more via Entrepreneur http://bit.ly/2M3he0S
Last edited by a moderator:[57]