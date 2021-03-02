✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
In 2021, students in Nigeria have multiple opportunities to start earning money. If you are still studying, we have good news: getting a lucrative job is possible without a degree. Discover six exciting ideas that will help you achieve financial independence.Many students do not look for jobs because they fear failure. It is a misconception. Do not miss out on the amazing opportunities available. Start making money on your own — you may find it enjoyable. Find a part-time job, so you can work a few hours daily or on weekends. This will not hinder your academic performance.
Why Students Need JobsYour first job will prepare you for an independent life after graduation. It will bring valuable experience that will help you get ahead in your career. You will develop vital skills and a general understanding of business processes. When you eventually begin looking for a full-time job, you will not be starting from scratch.
1. Try Online TutoringThis job requires two prerequisites. You need to have a good grasp of the subject and enjoy communicating with other people. Passing your knowledge to somebody else is a gratifying process — even more so when you are paid for it.
Tutors define their own schedule, so you can build it around your classes. Teach in the evenings or on weekends. Now, when distance learning is the new normal, it is easy to find students online through dedicated platforms.
2. Freelance Writing OpportunitiesAre you adept at writing blog posts and articles? You can offer your services for a fee. Find a platform for freelancers, register on it, create a profile, and start completing orders.
Now, every business has a website and a social media page. The demand for high-quality writing is exceptional. Besides, you can work from the comfort of your home, or even on the go through smartphones and tablets.
3. Online TradingOnline traders are their own bosses. They work online using smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Forex trading allows anyone to monetize knowledge. Through global brokers like Forextime, you capitalize on movements in the global financial markets.
Today, trading with a MetaTrader 4 broker in Nigeria is more accessible than ever. Education is free. You do not need any investment to open a demo account and learn in a virtual simulator. Even YouTube has dozens of channels with valuable trading insights.
Real trades may be started at only $10. Gradually, you will polish your skills and increase volumes. Currency pairs, stocks, precious metals, and derivatives are traded using the same apps and desktop software. Forex robots and copy traders will allow you to make money without active participation.
4. Graphic Design GigsEvery business needs a website, and every website requires attractive graphics. Designers of logos, banners, and other visual elements are in high demand. You can start small by designing brochures and business cards. If graphic design is your passion, this could be the beginning of a spectacular career.
5. Explore Dropshipping SystemsDropshipping allows you to start a retail business without a warehouse. Your company will act as the intermediary between clients and suppliers. Every purchase will bring you a commission. Basically, when you receive an order, you purchase it from the third party and ship to the buyer.
To get started with dropshipping, you need a personal computer, internet access and a basic understanding of platforms like Amazon or AliExpress. You may even use social media networks like Facebook to run your store. This job is easier than it may seem.
6. Selling Exam Question PapersYour peers and younger students may be willing to pay for your past question papers. This business idea is nothing new — students have been doing this for decades. Many young people do not have enough time for thoughtful exam preparation. When the stakes are high, paying for accurate prompts is sensible.
Therefore, keep your answers from the previous exams — they may be sold. You may also accept orders for study papers. If you have ever done big research work, why not sell your services? Students who are a grade below you will pay gladly.