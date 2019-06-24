advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro 3 Uber- Snatching Robbers arrested – Instablog9ja

#1
The operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested three suspected robbers who lured a UBER driver into the bush, strangulated him and made away with his Toyota Camry, 2006 model.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday morning in Lekki, Lagos, when they were on their way to hand …

killer.JPG

Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2KB0PPE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top