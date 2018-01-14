The third batch of 560 Nigerian returnees from Libya have arrived Port Harcourt, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Martins Ejike, the South-South Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, made this known to journalists on Sunday in Port Harcourt. Mr. Ejike said that the returnees, comprising 540 adult and 20 infants, arrived the airport on board Max Air, with registration No: 5N-HMM at about 11:52 p.m. However, he expressed dissatisfaction over poor response of some state governments in evacuating the Libyan returnees from the reception centre in the state. The zonal coordinator said that the federal government gave the states 48 hours to enable them evacuate their returnees from the centre, He expressed dismay that some states failed to abide by the directives, noting that South-West states are not responding to the evacuation process. Mr. Ejike said that the choice of Port Harcourt airport as evacuation route was based on proximity to the most affected states.