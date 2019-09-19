Metro Xenophobia: LASG gives N20,000 each to 2nd batch of 315 returnees from South Africa – Pulse Nigeria

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday gave a sum of N20,000 to each of the second batch of 315 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fresh batch of returnees arrived a week after another 187 Nigerians fleeing xenophobia …

