American rapper, actor and business man, 50 Cent has again taken up what he knows how to do best, and that is to bully people.
The rapper who has a history of engaging people in spats and defeating them at the end has this time around picked fellow “Power” actor and …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2MgCWP7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The rapper who has a history of engaging people in spats and defeating them at the end has this time around picked fellow “Power” actor and …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2MgCWP7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]