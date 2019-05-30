Entertainment 50 Cent Threatens Nigerian “Power” Actor; Rotimi, Says He Will Break His Nose If He Doesn’t Pay His Debt – tooXclusive

#1
American rapper, actor and business man, 50 Cent has again taken up what he knows how to do best, and that is to bully people.

The rapper who has a history of engaging people in spats and defeating them at the end has this time around picked fellow “Power” actor and …



via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2MgCWP7

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top