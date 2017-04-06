Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro 50 Nigerians Deported From 8 European Countries [LIST]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 6, 2017 at 2:22 PM. Views count: 175

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Some 50 Nigerians were on Thursday deported from eight European countries for committing immigration-related offences.

    DEPORTED NIGERIANS.jpg

    The Nigerians were deported variously from the following countries:

    Switzerland

    Germany

    Sweden

    Luxembourg

    Austria

    Belgium

    Spain

    Hungary.

    Their deportation is coming barely 48 hours after another set of 40 Nigerians were deported by the Italian government, for similar reasons.

    The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fresh batch of deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at about 7.36 a.m.

    The deportees, comprising of 48 males and two females, were brought back in a chartered Privileged Time aircraft, with registration number EC-L20.

    The spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to NAN.

    Alabi said: “This morning, we received 50 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe.

    “We had three males from Switzerland; from Germany, we had seven males; from Sweden, we had four males, from Luxembourg, we had six males; from Austria, we had 18, comprising of 17 males and one female.

    “From Belgium, we had only one female; from Spain, we had five males and finally from Hungary, we had six males, which makes it a total of 50,’’ he said.

    Alabi said all the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences in their host countries.



    NAN
     
    kemi, Apr 6, 2017 at 2:22 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments