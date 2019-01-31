International collaborations matter greatly to most Nigerian artistes and atimes, it’s a thing of prestige and pride whenever a collaboration happens between them and a foreign act.
It’s usually seen as a success. So most times, Nigerians try all their might to nick …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2UvYCpI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It’s usually seen as a success. So most times, Nigerians try all their might to nick …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2UvYCpI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]