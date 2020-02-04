Just like that, February is over and March is upon us.
If you're on the lookout for new shows to binge on, here are 7 exciting series you can look forward to on Showmax in March.
Zac & Mia, based on the novel by AJ Betts, centres on two teenagers battling cancer in the same hospital. In the everyday world, Zac and Mia would have nothing in common, but in the hospital, where they're the only two teens on the ward, they develop an unbreakable bond.
In Season 2, Zac looks forward to things going back to normal as he returns home, but soon discovers that normal is not what it once was. Mia embarks on physiotherapy and is learning to adjust to life after her operation, but she has a long, hard road ahead of her. The one thing they have is each other, but could what brought them together become the thing that tears them apart?
The first season won two Emmys: for lead actress Anne Winters (Chloe from 13 Reasons Why) and its script, which also won a Writers Guild of America award. The show was also nominated for four more, including Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Lead Actor for three-time Teen Choice winning YouTuber Kian Lawley (superkian13, with 3.35million followers).
Common Sense Media rates the show as 13+, saying Zac and Mia “examines the inner turmoil that comes with having a serious illness, but also the hope and clarity that can be found when people get real with one another.”
They also give the show kudos for “showing the mental health repercussions that come along with trying to be ‘strong’ for your family and friends, and how even the most stoic among us need the permission to fully express and experience our emotions.”
8.1/10, IMDB; Winner of two Emmys (for Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series); Writers Guild of America winner; 4m views and counting for the three series trailers
2. Emergence S1 | Binge from 2 March
Long Island police chief Jo Evans (Golden Globe nominee Allison Tolman from Fargo) investigates a case involving a young child found unscathed at the site of a mysterious plane accident. The girl has no memory of who she is or how she got there, but her arrival is marked by unexplained phenomena and electronic disruptions.
The sci-fi drama co-stars child actress Alexa Swinton (who also plays Eva Rhoades in Billions), Donald Faison (BET Comedy Awards winner and Teen Choice nominee for Scrubs), and Emmy winner Terry O'Quinn (Lost, Perpetual Grace), among others.
It’s Tolman’s performance the critics are raving about though, with Variety saying, “Tolman brings to the role the warmth and shrewdness she did to a similar part in FX's Fargo; it's a pleasure simply to watch her think through the case.”
#48 Rotten Tomatoes’ Best TV Shows of 2019, and one of five best-reviewed TV sci-fi and fantasy shows of 2019, with a 94% critics' rating; 4.6m views for the trailer
3. Superstore S4 | 2 March
The popular comedy about the employees at an American superstore returns. Amy and Jonah are back at Cloud 9 after being suspended, but now they have to deal with all the comments, jokes and questions about their sex video... and their relationship status. Both Amy and Dina are getting ready to have their babies this season, and while Amy wonders how she’ll juggle things between her, Adam and Jonah, Dina can't wait to hand the baby over to Jerusha and Garret.
The cast includes Golden Globe winner America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) in a Teen Choice-nominated role, Emmy nominee Ben Feldman (Silicon Valley, Mad Men), and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians), in a Critics Choice-nominated role.
Superstore has a 100% critics’ score for every season since season 2 on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says, ”Superstore remains a furtively fearless riot in its comedic approach to heavy, timely issues.”
“It's a riot,” says Entertainment Weekly. “I live for sequences in the break room, when laugh lines pinball through the brilliant ensemble.”
100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes for every season since season 2; Teen Choice Award nominee for Choice TV Actress: Comedy (America Ferrera); Nico Santos was nominated for two consecutive Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards
4. The Orville S2 | Binge from 2 March
Series creator Seth McFarlane (the Oscar-nominated creator of Family Guy and Ted) is Ed Mercer, captain of the exploratory space vessel The Orville. He faces intergalactic challenges and interpersonal dynamics along with his crew, 400 years in the future.
Inspired by classic series like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, the irreverent space adventure has grown a following eager for more. Season 2 promises more character-driven drama (and comedy), with dark matter cartographer Janel Tyler (Michaela McManus from Awake and The Village) upping the ante between Ed and Kelly; Bortus returning home to complete a sacred rite; and the revelation of a dark secret about Isaac’s home world. Meanwhile, The Orville is on course to make first contact with new alien civilisations, return to Moclus, and confront the Krill.
The cast includes Adrianne Palicki (Bobbi from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Emmy winner Peter Macon (Shameless), Scott Grimes (ER’s Archie Morris), Penny Johnson Jerald (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and Chad L. Coleman (The Expanse, The Walking Dead).
Also look out for Emmy nominee Victor Garber (Alias’ Jack Bristow), Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Golden Globe nominee Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl’s Blair) and Golden Globe winner Ted Danson (The Good Place).
Season 2 has a 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says, “Fun, focused, and surprisingly thoughtful, The Orville's second season makes good use of its talented crew.”
2019 Emmy nominee for Best VFX; 8/10, IMDB; 100% S2 critics' score for Rotten Tomatoes
5. Press S1 | First on Showmax | Binge from 2 March
Staffers at two newspapers – a left-leaning broadsheet and a right-leaning populist tabloid – fight for truth, entertainment and the ultimate scoop as two British newspapers go head-to-head in a press world fraught with scandals, under pressure from the 24 hour news cycle, and constantly evolving in the digital age.
The BBC drama mini-series is created by BAFTA-nominated writer-producer Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster).
Priyanga Burford (Avenue 5) won the Eastern Eye Award for Best Actress for her role as Amina Chaudury opposite BAFTA nominee David Suchet (Poirot), Charlotte Riley (Trust, Peaky Blinders), Ellie Kendrick (Meera from Game of Thrones), and Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line), whom the London Evening Standard hailed as “bloody marvellous... the absolute star of this show”.
95% critics' rating and 100% audience rating, Rotten Tomatoes; Priyanga Burford won the 2019 Eastern Eye Award for Best Actress.
If you're on the lookout for new shows to binge on, here are 7 exciting series you can look forward to on Showmax in March.
Zac & Mia, based on the novel by AJ Betts, centres on two teenagers battling cancer in the same hospital. In the everyday world, Zac and Mia would have nothing in common, but in the hospital, where they're the only two teens on the ward, they develop an unbreakable bond.
In Season 2, Zac looks forward to things going back to normal as he returns home, but soon discovers that normal is not what it once was. Mia embarks on physiotherapy and is learning to adjust to life after her operation, but she has a long, hard road ahead of her. The one thing they have is each other, but could what brought them together become the thing that tears them apart?
The first season won two Emmys: for lead actress Anne Winters (Chloe from 13 Reasons Why) and its script, which also won a Writers Guild of America award. The show was also nominated for four more, including Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Lead Actor for three-time Teen Choice winning YouTuber Kian Lawley (superkian13, with 3.35million followers).
Common Sense Media rates the show as 13+, saying Zac and Mia “examines the inner turmoil that comes with having a serious illness, but also the hope and clarity that can be found when people get real with one another.”
They also give the show kudos for “showing the mental health repercussions that come along with trying to be ‘strong’ for your family and friends, and how even the most stoic among us need the permission to fully express and experience our emotions.”
8.1/10, IMDB; Winner of two Emmys (for Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series); Writers Guild of America winner; 4m views and counting for the three series trailers
2. Emergence S1 | Binge from 2 March
Long Island police chief Jo Evans (Golden Globe nominee Allison Tolman from Fargo) investigates a case involving a young child found unscathed at the site of a mysterious plane accident. The girl has no memory of who she is or how she got there, but her arrival is marked by unexplained phenomena and electronic disruptions.
The sci-fi drama co-stars child actress Alexa Swinton (who also plays Eva Rhoades in Billions), Donald Faison (BET Comedy Awards winner and Teen Choice nominee for Scrubs), and Emmy winner Terry O'Quinn (Lost, Perpetual Grace), among others.
It’s Tolman’s performance the critics are raving about though, with Variety saying, “Tolman brings to the role the warmth and shrewdness she did to a similar part in FX's Fargo; it's a pleasure simply to watch her think through the case.”
#48 Rotten Tomatoes’ Best TV Shows of 2019, and one of five best-reviewed TV sci-fi and fantasy shows of 2019, with a 94% critics' rating; 4.6m views for the trailer
3. Superstore S4 | 2 March
The popular comedy about the employees at an American superstore returns. Amy and Jonah are back at Cloud 9 after being suspended, but now they have to deal with all the comments, jokes and questions about their sex video... and their relationship status. Both Amy and Dina are getting ready to have their babies this season, and while Amy wonders how she’ll juggle things between her, Adam and Jonah, Dina can't wait to hand the baby over to Jerusha and Garret.
The cast includes Golden Globe winner America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) in a Teen Choice-nominated role, Emmy nominee Ben Feldman (Silicon Valley, Mad Men), and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians), in a Critics Choice-nominated role.
Superstore has a 100% critics’ score for every season since season 2 on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says, ”Superstore remains a furtively fearless riot in its comedic approach to heavy, timely issues.”
“It's a riot,” says Entertainment Weekly. “I live for sequences in the break room, when laugh lines pinball through the brilliant ensemble.”
100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes for every season since season 2; Teen Choice Award nominee for Choice TV Actress: Comedy (America Ferrera); Nico Santos was nominated for two consecutive Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards
4. The Orville S2 | Binge from 2 March
Series creator Seth McFarlane (the Oscar-nominated creator of Family Guy and Ted) is Ed Mercer, captain of the exploratory space vessel The Orville. He faces intergalactic challenges and interpersonal dynamics along with his crew, 400 years in the future.
Inspired by classic series like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, the irreverent space adventure has grown a following eager for more. Season 2 promises more character-driven drama (and comedy), with dark matter cartographer Janel Tyler (Michaela McManus from Awake and The Village) upping the ante between Ed and Kelly; Bortus returning home to complete a sacred rite; and the revelation of a dark secret about Isaac’s home world. Meanwhile, The Orville is on course to make first contact with new alien civilisations, return to Moclus, and confront the Krill.
The cast includes Adrianne Palicki (Bobbi from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Emmy winner Peter Macon (Shameless), Scott Grimes (ER’s Archie Morris), Penny Johnson Jerald (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and Chad L. Coleman (The Expanse, The Walking Dead).
Also look out for Emmy nominee Victor Garber (Alias’ Jack Bristow), Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Golden Globe nominee Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl’s Blair) and Golden Globe winner Ted Danson (The Good Place).
Season 2 has a 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says, “Fun, focused, and surprisingly thoughtful, The Orville's second season makes good use of its talented crew.”
2019 Emmy nominee for Best VFX; 8/10, IMDB; 100% S2 critics' score for Rotten Tomatoes
5. Press S1 | First on Showmax | Binge from 2 March
Staffers at two newspapers – a left-leaning broadsheet and a right-leaning populist tabloid – fight for truth, entertainment and the ultimate scoop as two British newspapers go head-to-head in a press world fraught with scandals, under pressure from the 24 hour news cycle, and constantly evolving in the digital age.
The BBC drama mini-series is created by BAFTA-nominated writer-producer Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster).
Priyanga Burford (Avenue 5) won the Eastern Eye Award for Best Actress for her role as Amina Chaudury opposite BAFTA nominee David Suchet (Poirot), Charlotte Riley (Trust, Peaky Blinders), Ellie Kendrick (Meera from Game of Thrones), and Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line), whom the London Evening Standard hailed as “bloody marvellous... the absolute star of this show”.
95% critics' rating and 100% audience rating, Rotten Tomatoes; Priyanga Burford won the 2019 Eastern Eye Award for Best Actress.
Last edited:[1]