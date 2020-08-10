Zendaya Becomes Youngest Ever To Win Emmy For Lead Actress In A Drama Series - Olisa.tv
Congratulations to Zendaya! The actress broke records last night after taking home her first Emmy Award win for HBO’s Euphoria, which makes her the youngest to win in this category. Zendaya was nominated alongside the likes of Jodie Comer, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, and...
