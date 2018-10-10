A mass grave containing 75 bodies has been found near the former jihadist bastion of Sirte in western Libya, an official said Wednesday.
Mohamad al-Amial, the coastal city’s municipal council spokesman, told AFP the mass grave was uncovered in an agricultural area of Al-Daheir, west of Sirte. …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2C5DgJM
Get more World News
Mohamad al-Amial, the coastal city’s municipal council spokesman, told AFP the mass grave was uncovered in an agricultural area of Al-Daheir, west of Sirte. …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2C5DgJM
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]