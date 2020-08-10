OntroPlus Nigeria

It’s a challenging time for every Nigerian business owner, and one of the greatest challenges is maintaining and building your business visibility. NigerianBulletin.com wants to help, so we have decided to offer registered Nigerian businesses a free Nigeria Business Directory listing on our website. The directory is specific designed to propel your business on search engines.

There are two immediate benefits for your business when you list it on the free Business Directory:
  • Thousands of daily readers can find your business on Google and NigerianBulletin.com in a few clicks
NigerianBulletin.com is a high-profile news links website that promotes and facilitates easy access to your business, products, and services. You, therefore, have a greater chance of being found by prospective buyers who may have been interested in a business segment yours is listed under, and a greater chance of sales. At no cost to you, this is an easy decision to make.
  • Directory Categories Promoted on NigerianBulletin.com Social Media Channels
Although the main target for your listing will be to propel you on search, we will also promote the categories using social channels. Nigerian Bulletin has over 700K fans on Facebook.

An example listing is below:

nigeria-business-directory-sample.jpg


Next steps

Click the link below and fill in the form on the OntroPlus website. The team will get started on your listing after a review which will take no more than 48 hours.

[NIGERIAN BULLETIN / ONTROPLUS BUSINESS DIRECTORY REGISTRATION FORM]

ontroplus-logo-v1.jpg
 

